NJ music teacher molested student during lessons, cops say

LYNDHURST — A music instructor from Kearny is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile while giving lessons to that student.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office alleges that Fernando Valladares, 57, engaged in the conduct on multiple occasions during the lessons in Lyndhurst. Authorities said the child was under the age of 13.

Lyndhurst Police contacted the Prosecutor's Office last Thursday, and following an investigation, Valladares was arrested Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Valladares was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.