NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years

A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday.

Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.

Stewartsville is within Greenwich Township in Warren County.

Tung will serve his sentence at Morris County jail.

He was previously convicted of stalking a Mount Olive High School student while he was a teacher there, between 2017 and May 2019.

When sentenced, Tung also was ordered to give up his public employment.

He had been suspended without pay when the issue was reported to authorities.

However, state officials in 2020 found that Tung was to be paid from August 2019 until his official indictment on a stalking charge in early November 2019.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.