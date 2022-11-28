NJ ‘Motown Mansion’ where Stevie played and Mariah partied is for sale

How would you like to live in a house where Stevie Wonder played piano and Mariah Carey may have actually sang? The piano may even be included as part of the deal.

Well now you can, as the two-story sixteen-room home in Upper Saddle River also known as the "Motown Mansion" is now on the market for $4.99 million.

The "Motown Mansion" was built by William "Kedar" Massenburg, who was president of Motown records from 1997-2004. He had the home built in 1997. Among his major accomplishments was bringing Erykah Badu to fame and trademarking the term "neo-soul." He's now the president, founder and CEO of Kedar Entertainment.

But back to the mansion.

It's being listed by "The Michael Randy Team" for the property brokered by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage of Allendale. According to NJ.com, Randy says:

"There were parties there with a host of superstar celebrities — Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder."

"There’s still a piano inside the house that Stevie Wonder used to play on for all the guests,” he added. Though it's not definite that the piano will be included in the deal.

So what is included in the deal? According to Coldwell Banker: "Known as the Motown Mansion, This Exquisite Gated Estate On A Double Cul-De-Sac Features A National Triple Award Winning Gourmet Chef's Kitchen."

It has a "grand" two-story entrance foyer with a "stunning" wrought-iron bridal staircase and a "breathtaking" domed silver leaf ceiling.

The formal living room and family room have fireplaces.

The first floor includes a billiards room and music room where celebrities such as Stevie Wonder used to entertain guests on the piano. The lower level includes a gym and a theater with fireplace.

The second floor has bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, a master bath with steam shower, private lounge and balcony.

Outside, there is an oversized gunite pool and spa and a courtyard with three-tier fountain.

The garage fits 12 cars.

