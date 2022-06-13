NJ mom struck and killed on morning run in Pequannock

PEQUANNOCK — In just 24 hours, an online campaign had raised more than $37,000 in support of the family of a single mother who was struck and killed while running over the weekend.

Jill Altman Russo, 55, was hit at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 229 Boulevard, according to Pequannock police. She was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital less than 25 minutes later, police said.

The driver who struck Jill is a 35-year-old female, according to police. She was on the scene when police arrived, and she is fully cooperating with the investigation. A biker was also struck by the vehicle, a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, and was evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim leaves behind three children, all of whom are in college. A GoFundMe campaign started by Jill's friend is meant to help with funeral expenses and support her children. The campaign has a goal of $100,000.

On Facebook, Jill's sister Sharon described her as a great mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

"Our family & world will never be the same," she wrote.

Anyone with information or possible video footage of the incident, or who may have witnessed any portion of the incident, is urged to contact investigating officer Michael Kimak at 973-835-1700 x195, or mkimak@peqtwp.org.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

