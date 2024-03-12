NJ mom was stabbed by ex-boyfriend, now convicted of trying to kill her
🔺 NJ man attacked ex-girlfriend
🔺 Victim, also a mom, was stabbed twice
🔺 Convicted attacker faces prison
A 37-year-old Asbury Park man will face up to two decades in prison after being convicted of his ex-girlfriend’s attempted murder, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Following a weeklong trial in Monmouth County Superior Court, Amando Miguel-Ortiz was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder and two weapons offenses in connection with the violent stabbing of the victim — who also is the mother of his child.
Asbury Park police respond to stabbing
On March 6, 2023, around 5:15 p.m, Asbury Park Police were called to an assault at a home on the 600 block of Second Avenue.
Investigators said moments earlier, the victim had been cooking at her friend’s home, when Miguel-Ortiz showed up with a utility knife.
He entered the home and stabbed the victim once in the torso before grabbing her by the hair and stabbing her again, in the back of the head.
Read More: NJ mother shot, killed by partner, police say
The victim’s friend then stepped in, according to police, at which point Miguel-Ortiz fled.
Minutes later, he was found about a half-mile away, outside a home on Langford Street, just a couple blocks west of Route 71.
Miguel-Ortiz was taken into custody and held at the Monmouth County Jail, ahead of his trial.
When sentenced on May 10, Miguel-Ortiz would face a term of up to 20 years in state prison.
