NJ mom mourns ‘sweet angel’ killed by dogs as city plans euthanasia

ELIZABETH — As the mother of the 3-year-old mauled to death by his family’s pet dogs remembered her son on Facebook the dogs are headed for death.

The boy fell from a window into his family's fenced-in backyard on the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:30 p.m. according to Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo. The dogs were being held by the city of Elizabeth, their fate pending the conclusion of an investigation.

City spokeswoman Kelly Martins told New Jersey 101.5 on Monday the family has signed the dogs over to the city and a euthanasia will be scheduled in the next few days.

Neither law enforcement agency has identified the family or the breed of dog that attacked the boy.

Window boy fell from in Elizabeth (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Nasha Soto (Facebook via the U.S. Sun)

Nasha Soto identified herself as the boy's mother on her Facebook page and posted a tribute to her son.

“The worst thing a parent can go through is having to give their sweet Angel back to heaven,” read the image Soto posted with a drawing of an angel. The Daily Mail posted a screenshot of the page, which has since been made private.

Union County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mark Spivey said there was no update to the investigation of the incident and no charges have been filed.

