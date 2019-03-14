NJ mom learns freed sex offender was raping daughter, cops say

EAST ORANGE — A Megan's Law sex offender who spent years locked in a state facility that's supposed to treat rapists and child molesters has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Bordo, 42, is accused of luring the South Jersey teen to the city boarding home where he lives and assaulting her between Oct. 1 and March 5, Essex County prosecutors said Thursday.

It was the girl's mother who found out about the crime when she discovered inappropriate text messages on her daughter’s iPad, prosecutors said.

Bordo has a history of sex crimes.

In 1996 he was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Cape May County to raping two teenage girls when he was 19 years old.

After his prison sentence, Bordo was civilly committed at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center for repetitive and compulsive sex offenders. The facility can keep offenders incarcerated indefinitely if psychologists do not believe that they are ready to be released. Bordo was released in 2009 but returned years later after violating his discharge, according to published reports.

Bordo made headlines a decade ago after his prison psychologist was fired on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with Bordo.

In 2010, he was among 16 inmates of Avenel and Northern State Prison charged with paying to get cell phones and drugs smuggled to them. Nineteen others, including a former corrections officer, were charged with the smuggling scheme.

Bordo was being held at Essex County Jail on Thursday. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .