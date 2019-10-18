NJ mom ‘hysterical’ after forgetting sleeping baby in Lyft car

ELIZABETH — A mother got her sleeping baby back after she left the child in the backseat of a Lyft vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police said the woman realized she didn't take her baby out of car when she was dropped off on Mary Street, according to city spokeswoman Kelly Martins. The woman, whose identity was not publicly released, was described as "hysterical" when she realized that she had forgotten the child, according to Martins.

Police took her phone and called the Lyft driver, who immediately pulled over.

Officers returned the child to its mother.

The driver was unaware of the child in the backseat, Martins said.

Martins did not identify the child. The incident was not considered a crime, Martins said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5