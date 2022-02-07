Weddings can be a very expensive and stressful time for most families. There is a new stress added to the list in this era of the "panicdemic." If a venue or a family insists all of the guests be vaccinated, some will not be able to show up or they'll give in the immense pressure of getting the jab.

Such is the case of Kathleen Zemlachenko, of Raritan Township.

Her daughter's wedding dress fitting was held in Manhattan in August of last year, which means she had to get vaccinated according to the rules in NYC. Kathleen had already gotten COVID in January of last year and was tested positive for antibodies.

She told Fox News, "I had 3,000 times the antibodies that would have shown somebody as having a positive antibody response".

Kathleen ended up in the ER with a blood pressure reading 40 points higher than normal and an excruciating headache. She had consulted her doctor last year and they decided she wouldn't need the vaccine with her high antibody levels.

Stories like this abound not only here in New Jersey, but around the country and the world. They rarely get publicized, and no one seems to want to investigate or even talk about them.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and effective and after millions of people received the vaccines in the United States, serious health risks have been rare.

But if all these other cases were broadcast and featured on the web, more people would realize that mandates are not only morally and constitutionally wrong but could be downright dangerous.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

