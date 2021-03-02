NJ mom accused of causing 4-year-old daughter’s brain bleeding

MILLVILLE — A 4-year-old who was brought to a hospital unconscious remains in a coma as her 21-year-old mother is accused of causing the young girl's severe head injury.

Elinette S. Muniz, of Millville, has been charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Cumberland County jail records.

A relative of the young girl, Anita Simms-Doughty, said she has suffered bleeding on the brain and has remained in a medically induced coma since she was first treated nearly a week ago.

Muniz and her boyfriend, Ricardo Ferrera, said they had stopped twice on their drive to a hospital in Gloucester County on Feb. 24, once for gas and another time at the liquor store, as reported by Breaking AC, which cited the affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators who searched the apartment shared by Muniz and Ferrera found blood spattered walls, which NJ.com said Muniz told police was from her hitting her young daughter in the mouth and nose.

Ferrera, who is not the girl's father, said to police that he had seen the four-year-old fall multiple times and hit her head, police said. There were no charges filed against Ferrera as of Tuesday night.

Simms-Doughty has started a Facebook group to rally community support for the girl's recovery.

A Vineland daycare center where the child has attended also shared well wishes on its Facebook page, calling the four-year-old a "sweet and respectful little girl."