NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development

Ever think about living near a train station?

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison.

Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”

Reimagining a classic commuter park

“What was built to be the quintessential suburban commuter park and ride must now be re-imagined, to be the quintessential example of smart transit-oriented development," Murphy said.

Courtesy NJ Transit Artist Rendering Courtesy NJ Transit loading...

Smart planning

“What we must do is make this a place where mixed-use buildings use the real estate to its maximum potential, as a testament to smart planning and sustainability," Murphy said.

Murphy said the project is moving forward with a partnership that includes NJ Transit, Amtrak, Middlesex County, the municipalities of Woodbridge and Edison and a development team.

Russo Development, Onyx Equities and Dinallo Development LLC/Terminal Construction will work together on the 12 –acre project.

He noted because the planned development is at the Metropark rail station, “this project will include numerous infrastructure improvements to the station, and all of those will be aimed at insuring continued safe and convenient access to the system.”

Improvement for Central Jersey quality of life

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said having this kind of walkable community with direct access to a transit station will benefit the entire Central Jersey region.

“It’s geographically in the center and there’s so many transportation options to live and work and shop, and so this mixed-use development is great,” he said.

Courtesy NJ Transit Artist Rendering Courtesy NJ Transit loading...

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said this kind of project "brings jobs to the people that are going to construct it [and] it’s exciting because it offers new and exciting opportunities for people to come and live.”

The governor said the goal “is to improve the entire experience of Metropark, whether you live here, work here, commute to here, but make no mistake, we want people to live here.”

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...