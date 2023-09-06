NJ men accused of drive-by shooting that killed man, wounded woman and child

🔲 2 men were arrested after June deadly shooting

🔲 Shots fired killed a man, wounded woman and child

🔲 Both NJ men charged with murder, attempted murder

A pair of men have been accused in a drive-by shooting that killed a 28-year-old man while wounding a woman and child in Elizabeth this summer.

On Friday, 33-year-old Walter Daniels, of Newark, and 31-year-old Devon Gray, of Elizabeth, were both arrested, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

Walter Daniels (Union County Sheriff's Office) accused drive by killers Walter Daniels (Union County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Daniels and Gray were each charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, as well as weapons offenses, stemming from the June shooting death of Guerley Edouard, of Roselle.

Elizabeth drive-by shooting leaves man dead, two people hurt

Around 8:30 p.m. on June 26, police responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Salem Avenue in Elizabeth.

Inside the same parked vehicle, officers found Edouard, a 23-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, all shot.

Edouard was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the female victims were treated and then listed in stable condition.

(Geuerly Edouard via Island Memorial Funeral Home) NJ man killed in June drive by shooting Elizabeth (Geuerly Edouard via Island Memorial Funeral Home) loading...

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose the relationship between the gunshot victims.

According to his obituary, Eduard was survived by his own son and parents, as well as siblings, nieces and nephews, a girlfriend and her daughter, among other loved ones.

A joint investigation involving municipal and county law enforcement led to the arrests of Daniels and Gray.

Union County murder charges (Google Maps) Union County murder charges (Google Maps) loading...

“While this arrest does not bring Mr. Edouard back, we hope it comes as some small solace to his loved ones, and I commend the dedicated efforts of the investigators from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Department, and the Union County Police Department, who worked tirelessly on this case,” Daniel said in a written release on Wednesday.

Anyone with potential case information was urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-418-2817, Sergeant Felipe Afonso at 908-603-7116 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective David Haverty 908-335-6378.

