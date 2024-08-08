NJ men altered checks stolen from U.S. mail, officials say

Four Garden State men have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud banks out of funds by stealing checks from the mail, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

According to officials, the men conspired to commit bank fraud by getting their hands on checks that had been stolen from the U.S. mail.

Some of the checks were stolen by people who had unlawful access to keys that can get into mail collection boxes, according to officials. Other checks were stolen by corrupt members of the U.S. Postal Service.

Members of the conspiracy would alter the checks by increasing the dollar amount and by changing the name of the payee, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The goal was to withdraw funds before the banks could learn that the checks were illegitimate, officials said. Conspirators would open new bank accounts to get the job done, officials said.

The operation ran for two years through about June 2024, in Atlantic, Camden, Cumberland, and Gloucester counties, and elsewhere, according to the complaint, which includes messages that were allegedly sent between co-conspirators.

According to officials, the conspiracy involved hundreds of checks, each written for amounts upwards of several thousand dollars.

Charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy are:

⚫ Tracy Felder-Carter, 23, of Blackwood

⚫ Dante Ford, 28, of Pennsauken

⚫ Quamell Keyes-Griffin, 21, of Sicklerville

⚫ Donovan Bunch, 22, of Sicklerville

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

