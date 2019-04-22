NJ man who trailed women home for knifepoint robberies goes to prison

A Howell man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for following three women home from stores in Monmouth and Ocean counties with plans to rob them at knifepoint.

Tristan Reyes, 20, previously pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempted armed robbery and one count of attempted burglary in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The charges stem from three separate incidents in February and March of 2018 in Howell and Jackson, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. In each case, Reyes saw a female victim shopping alone in a local store, trailed the woman inside the store and then followed her vehicle home.

Reyes admitted in court that he did not know any of the women and that he followed them home in order to rob them while armed with a knife. Reyes’ efforts were stopped before any of the victims were injured.

In the final incident before his arrest in March 2018 , Reyes was chased from looking inside an open garage by a woman's Rottweiller.

Reyes is subject to the No Early Release Act, which requires that a defendant serve 85-percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: