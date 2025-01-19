NJ man who stabbed ex-girlfriend sentenced to 18 years in prison

🔴 Man who admits to attempted murder gets prison

BRICK — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing a woman and leaving her to bleed in a parking lot.

On Friday, Harry Bray, Jr. was sentenced to 18 years behind bars in Superior Court in Ocean County for the stabbing in Brick Township over two years ago. Bray must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The 37-year-old man from Manchester pleaded guilty to attempted murder in November.

Police find victim bleeding

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Bray tried to kill his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 5, 2023.

A police officer driving by Cherry Quay Road happened to notice a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot.

The officer found the victim bleeding from several stab wounds. She was hospitalized and survived.

Bray was arrested later that night. He has been held at Ocean County Jail for the last two years.

Relationship soured before stabbing

A report from the Brick Patch two months after the stabbing said that Bray and the victim had dated for around a year and a half, citing a criminal complaint.

The victim's mother said to police that Bray had been kind at first but the relationship soured after dangerous behavior — including that, after a fight, he had taken her vehicle while her toddler was still in the car seat, according to the complaint.

