NJ man sentenced in separate attempted murders as a teen

🔴 Man gets 10 years in prison

🔴 He was a juvenile during both attempted murders

🔴 One victim was stabbed while trying to pick up her child

VINELAND — A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for two attempted killings.

Tahj’mere Chance, age 19, of Vineland, was sentenced in Superior Court in Cumberland County on Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

He must serve at least 8.5 years in New Jersey State Prison before he is eligible for parole, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Shooting near Vineland City Hall in 2021

Prosecutors said Chance was one of two male teenagers involved in a Dec. 21, 2021 shooting in Vineland.

Chance was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

The victim, who suffered "life-threatening injuries" in the incident, was also a juvenile, prosecutors said. Vineland police officers found the victim suffering on the 700 block of Wood Street, which is located just around the corner from the city hall.

Vineland (Google Maps) Vineland (Google Maps) loading...

Surveillance footage showed the teen shooters get out of a vehicle and walk toward the victim, prosecutors said. Shots went off, and the duo ran back to the vehicle to drive away.

Investigators found the vehicle at Chance's mom's home in Vineland. They searched the home and found two firearms, including one that was used in the shooting.

The other accused teen shooter is still pending trial.

Stabbing at Chance family home

According to prosecutors, Chance admitted to another near-killing just one year later. He was 17 years old.

On Dec. 30, 2022, a woman with a stab wound arrived at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

The victim said she had gone to the Chance home to pick up her child. During the visit, the woman got into an argument with Chance's mom and sister.

Prosecutors said the argument escalated into a physical assault and Chance charged the woman with a knife. The blade punctured her lung.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of early 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt