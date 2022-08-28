NJ driver, avoiding deer, crashes through telephone pole and hits house
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a deer ended up hitting the side of a home Sunday morning.
The man was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 8:30 a.m. when he drove through a telephone pole and came to a stop on the property at the corner of County Road 625 and Country Acres Drive.
Nobody was seriously injured but the broken utility pole remained suspended across the street.
New Jersey is notoriously deer country, and it can often be difficult to avoid them due to their unpredictable nature.
During hours of low visibility, or during the morning or evening, it's important to be on the lookout for deer as they are considered crepuscular; or most active during the dawn or dusk.
