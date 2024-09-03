🔪 Willingboro man charged with murder

🔪 Brother was stabbed in the chest

🔪 Authorities say an argument escalated into violence

WILLINGBORO — A Burlington County man is charged with stabbing his brother to death at their family home over Labor Day weekend.

Carl Agyeman, 26, of Willingboro was arrested for the fratricide on Saturday, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Agyeman is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. He's being held at Burlington County Jail.

Carl Agyemang (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Carl Agyemang (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Police said they found Floyd Agyemang, 23, at the brothers' family home on the first block of Hepburn Lane Saturday around 11:15 a.m. He was dying from a stab wound to his chest.

Floyd Agyemang was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night. An autopsy ruled the death was a homicide.

(Google Maps/Canva) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Authorities said that Carl Agyemang ran away but was arrested near the home by Willingboro police officers.

He still had the knife used in the murder when he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

Floyd Agyemang (GoFundMe) Floyd Agyemang (GoFundMe) loading...

A GoFundMe for the family raised nearly $5,000 before it stopped accepting donations. It said the money would go to a candlelight vigil and a funeral.

"Floyd was not just a beloved son and friend, but so much more to all who knew him," the page said.

