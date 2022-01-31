NJ man runs out of gas, gets busted on drug and gun charges

This is advice you probably won’t get from AAA, but before loading your car up with your cocaine, heroin, hollow-point ammunition, brass knuckles, and guns, make sure you have a full tank of gas.

A Lindenwold man ran out of gas on the New Jersey Turnpike and started walking to find a gas station. The State Police say the 24-year-old Yazeed Shareef was walking along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Elizabeth in Union County around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

A trooper pulled over to offer assistance but wound up arresting Shareef after allegedly finding out that he was carrying a loaded handgun. The trooper then took Shareef back to his disabled car, about a half mile away, according to the Courier-Post.

That’s where authorities say they hit the mother lode of illegal goods. According to the State Police, there were was another loaded gun in the car, along with hollow-point ammunition, high capacity magazines and brass knuckles.

That wasn’t all, however. The State Police say that there were was also a selection of drugs in the vehicle: heroin, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine.

There were also three other men in the car, all from Philadelphia. They were charged with drug and weapons offenses. Needless to say, Shareef is also facing drug and weapons charges.

Let that be a lesson to you, before traveling to (allegedly) make your illegal drug and weapons transactions, fuel up.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

