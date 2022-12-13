Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ

LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Park late Thursday afternoon.

Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.

The prosecutor's office did not disclose the circumstances of the hit.

His family told 6 ABC Action News Baruwal was walking home from work when he was struck. They begged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the prosecutor's office at 856-784-7566.

Baruwal was married with two sons, according to her family.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

