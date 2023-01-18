14-year-old charged with murder of NJ teen leaving birthday party

CAMDEN — A 14-year-old was charged with the shooting death of another teen as he left a birthday party in December.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said the boy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dai’meon Allen of Lindenwold on Dec. 3 on Mt. Ephraim Avenue outside the Elks Lodge where the party was held. Allen died a half hour after the shooting at Cooper University Medical Center.

The identity of the boy charged was not disclosed due to his age. He is being held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

MacAulay did not disclose the motive for the shooting.

Elks Lodge in Camden. (Google Maps) Elks Lodge in Camden. (Google Maps) loading...

Victim's family

Allen's family had just moved to Lindenwold from Camden, according to 6 ABC Action News. He was a freshman at Lindenwold High School and the youngest of five children.

Dr. Kristin P. O'Neil, the superintendent of Lindenwold schools in a statement sent condolences to his family and friends.

"The Lindenwold School District is both shocked and saddened by the recent passing of one of our students, Dai’meon Allen," O'Neil wrote.

A GoFundMe page created by Allen's family said the headlines will haunt the family forever. The family addressed how gun violence can suddenly hit home.

"We are in a world where your child can’t attend a birthday party because of fears he/she will not make it home! We are living it in real time! What is life for all kids? Are they supposed to be at home smothered under the protection of family forever? Should celebrations remain Covid-style, ONLINE ONLY," the page's organizer, Chaheem Priest, wrote.

MacAulay said the investigation into the shooting is still active and asked anyone with information to call her office at 856-930-5355 or Camden police at 609-519-6947.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



28 SJ & Philly Concerts to Look Forward to in 2023 The 2023 concert calendar for the South Jersey and Philadelphia area is already FULL of superstars (with plenty more to come). Check out who's coming around this year.