Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party

CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party.

The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.

Authorities said the boy was just leaving a birthday party at the Elks Lodge when gunfire broke out in the area. The lodge is home to a chapter of the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World, a Black fraternal organization.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Cooper University Medical Center. He died half an hour after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Kreidler with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-930-5355.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.