NJ man gets prison for sexually touching young girl

A 59-year-old Manville resident would spend a few years in prison, after being found guilty of sexually touching a young girl two years ago.

Following a three-day trial in March, a Somerset County Jury convicted Raul Elias of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On June 14, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Manville NJ (U.S. Census, Google Maps) loading...

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted in March 2022, after a minor reported that she had been groped by a man when she was just eight years old.

Elias was charged with second-degree sexual assault by contact of a child under the age of 13 and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Prison interior. Jail cells and shadows, dark background. 3d illustration (Getty stock) loading...

During sentencing, Somerset County Superior Court Peter Tober noted that Elias took little responsibility for his actions.

After prison, Elias would remain on parole supervision for life and he must register as a sex offender, under Megan’s Law.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale