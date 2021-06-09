NJ man in drug den accidentally shot through neighbor’s floor, cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old who was handling a gun near his head accidentally shot a hole through his neighbor's floor, police said.

The investigation into the shooting led to two arrests and a large drug haul, police added.

Police were called Monday morning to the Oxford Village neighborhood in the Farmington section on a report of a gunshot. Police said they found the bullet hole in a resident's floor and evacuated the apartment where they believed the shot had come from.

It turned out the firearm accidentally went off as Nicholas Minella, of Pleasantville, was handling the weapon near his head, police said. No "significant" injures were found, police said.

But further investigation led to the completion of two search warrants along with two arrests. Minella and 19-year-old Gabriel Vega were charged with numerous weapons offenses and drug-related offenses.

Police said they confiscated 36 pounds of suspected marijuana, a pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, over 800 suspected THC edibles and extracts, two ounces of suspected cocaine, assorted pills, two handguns and $17,384 in cash.