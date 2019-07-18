NJ man had 34K bags of heroin hidden in SUV on Turnpike, cops say

A South Jersey man who was under surveillance for four months was arrested after being pulled over with a massive stash of heroin, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri announced Thursday.

On July 12, Mercer County detectives followed 36-year-old Miguel Reimer, of Florence, in his 2010 Honda Pilot to New York City, where he picked up a supply of heroin, police said.

As Reimer returned along the stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike within the Mercer County area, officers pulled him over without incident.

A sergeant and his dog searched the SUV and 675 bricks of heroin inside a hidden compartment in the center console, Onofri said.

A few days later, on July 15, police searched Reimer’s apartment in the Roebling section of the township and said that they found another 65 bricks — or 3,250 bags — of heroin inside the stove.

The total amount of heroin recovered from the SUV and apartment has a street value of $148,000.

In addition to the drugs, detectives seized a high-end men’s shoe collection estimated to be worth about $30,000, plus Reimer's Honda Pilot and 2017 Dodge Challenger, Onofri said.

Reimer also had 13 Percocet pills and $317 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

He faces first-degree drug charges and being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

