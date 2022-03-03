NJ man guilty of sexually assaulting his date at Sandy Hook

FREEHOLD – A 28-year-old Bayonne man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on their first date at the beaches of Sandy Hook.

Kawami R. Junor was convicted on all charges, including second-degree sexual assault, third-degree criminal restraint, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

On Friday, June 5, 2020, a good Samaritan flagged down a member of the National Park Service near Lot C of the Gateway National Recreation Area Sandy Hook Unit to alert them of an injured woman in the area.

The victim, who had a leg injury, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined that the woman and Junor had met the day before in Jersey City and agreed to go on a first date at Sandy Hook. After spending some time on the beach, Junor put the woman in the backseat of his car, where he forcibly took off her clothes, exposed himself, and sexually assaulted her while she loudly and repeatedly refused consent, prosecutors said.

She fought back physically and when she opened the car door to leave, Junor pushed her out onto the pavement and left in his BMW, running over her foot on the way out of the parking lot.

"I am personally in awe of the courage it took for this victim to step onto the witness stand and describe what happened to her in vivid detail," Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Junor faces up to 20 years in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, May 6.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

