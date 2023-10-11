NJ man guilty of murder, even though he was in a car a block away

🚨 Lamar Sommers was convicted by a jury of first degree murder

🚨 He dropped the gunmen off a block from the scene of the shooting

🚨 Assistant Prosecutor: you are responsible if you help plan a murder

BLOOMFIELD — A man who was a block away at the time of a gas station worker was killed was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder.

Lamar Sommers, 36, of Bloomfield, drove two men to Irvington and dropped them off a block from a gas station on May 11, 2022. The two men walked to the gas station and shot Jahque Benbow, 23, of Newark five times while Sommers waited in the car.

Arrested in North Carolina

Sommers left New Jersey shortly after the shooting and was arrested in North Carolina in June 2022.

The jury also convicted Sommers of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“When you plan and participate in a murder, you are responsible for the consequences even if you don’t pull the trigger,” Assistant Prosecutor F. Garnes, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Ventola, said in a written statement after the verdict.

Sommers will be sentenced in December. He faces a minimum of 30 years in New Jersey State Prison, according to Stephens.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant