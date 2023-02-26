NJ man giving massages groped women at Plainsboro gym, cops say

🔴 A gym masseuse faces four counts of criminal sexual contact

🔴 The fitness center charges its members hundreds of dollars per month

🔴 Investigators are asking for people with more information to come forward

PLAINSBORO — A Hamilton man is accused of touching women inappropriately while giving them massages at a fitness center.

Jonathan Saloka, 33, was arrested on Thursday. The Hamilton man is charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, multiple women told investigators that Saloka groped them during massages at Life Time Athletic, a fitness center in Plainsboro.

A records search for Saloka did not show any prior convictions. On his Twitter page, Saloka says he is an "up & coming licensed massage therapist."

Life Time Athletic in Plainsboro. (Google Maps) Life Time Athletic in Plainsboro. (Google Maps) loading...

Life Time bills itself as "an athletic country club" on its Facebook page and has memberships starting at $199 a month. Among its amenities, it has a spa offering massages, waxing, facials, and other services.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Life Time for information regarding whether Saloka is still employed at the fitness center.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact MCPO Det. Lauren Leyva at 732-745-4499 or Plainsboro police Det. Justin Kowalczyk at 609-799-2333 ext. 1644.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

