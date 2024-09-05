NJ man gets prison for series of assaults in Niagara Falls, NY

🔻 NJ man admits attacks in NY

A New Jersey man who admitted to a series of attacks on people in Niagara Falls has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison in New York.

Quennel R. Jordan, of Newark, pleaded guilty in May to two counts each of assault and attempted assault, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

In summer 2021, the 40-year-old Jordan tried to attack someone with a baseball bat in the town that's home to the popular landmark shared with Canada.

The first person was unharmed but Jordan beat two different people and was involved in a fourth victim being stomped on at a local gas station, within the same two-month span.

Jordan has a criminal history in New Jersey that includes at least four arrests between 2016 and 2020 in Essex County.

After serving his term in New York, Jordan would be subject to five years’ parole supervision.

