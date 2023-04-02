NJ man found guilty of murder for shooting 16-year-old boy

⚫ An Irvington man has been convicted of murder for shooting a teen

⚫ Three more people are wanted for the killing

⚫ Prosecutor's called the murder "vicious"

NEWARK — A 25-year-old Irvington man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of a teenager but three conspirators remain unknown, according to authorities.

After two days at trial and a day of jury deliberation, Leo Germain was found guilty last week of murder, conspiracy, and weapons offenses. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says that Germain was one of four people who conspired to kill a 16-year-old boy in Newark.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was found shot to death inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds including a bullet to the head.

An assistant prosecutor who tried the case said she hopes the trial's outcome can deter future violence.

“The jury held Leo Germain accountable for his vicious conduct against a boy whose life was taken far too soon,” Jacqueline Bilinkas said. “This verdict has brought justice to the family of the young victim."

Germain's sentencing is scheduled for May 19. Authorities said he could be sentenced to life in prison.

