NJ man died on vacation in Dominican Republic, family says

A Middlesex County man who died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic is the eighth U.S. tourist to die in the island nation since last year.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported Monday 55-year-old Joseph Allen, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge, was found dead in his hotel room last Thursday, June 13.

Allen's sister, Jamie Reed, told ABC reporters that Allen's son, Amir Allen, landed in the island nation to news of his father's death. They had planned to spend Sunday, Father's Day, there together.

​Earlier this month, authorities in the Dominican Republic say the deaths of a Pennsylvania psychotherapist and an American couple five days later at the same resort appeared to be unrelated incidents. Dominican police were also investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at another hotel in the same resort May 30.