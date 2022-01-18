NJ man crashes jail van after arrest for trying to steal cop car, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A Blackwood man got into trouble upon his release from custody when he stole a prisoner transport van and tried to ram police with it on Friday.

Police said Jason Urbaniak, 40, was initially arrested when officers found him in the parking lot around 7:20 p.m. trying to break into a marked patrol vehicle.

The officers took him into custody but then released him three hours later.

Urbaniak returned to the parking lot, hot-wired the van and drove it away, police said.

Video posted by Breaking AC shows police stopping the van on Iowa Avenue but when they tried to get Urbaniak to get out of the van he sped in reverse into two police vehicles, causing extensive damage.

Officers were then able to arrest Urbaniak again.

Urbaniak was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, two counts of attempted aggravated assault on police, two counts of assault by auto, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, and criminal attempt burglary. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

One of the officers was treated for a minor injury at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and released.

