NJ man charged with filming young girls in bathroom of his home

WASHINGTON TWP. (Gloucester) — The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is asking potential victims to come forward after a township man was accused of taking video of juvenile females using a bathroom at his residence.

Robert McKinley, 52, was arrested at that Washington Township home on Tuesday, according to a release from the prosecutor's office, following the execution of a search warrant by the GCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, township police, and the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

McKinley is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child pornography and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

An investigation revealed that McKinley retained the images he recorded via a Dropbox account linked to his email address, as alleged by the prosecutor's office.

McKinley was remanded to the Salem County Correctional Facility following his arrest, pending court proceedings.

The prosecutor's office urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim of McKinley, had questionable contact with him, or have information relevant to their investigation to contact their Special Victims Unit at cacgc@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Furthermore, individuals wishing to report instances of child sexual exploitation were instructed to notify the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.org.

