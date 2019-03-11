NJ man charged with DWI after crash that killed couple, cops say

A 27-year-old Middletown man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a deadly crash that killed a husband and wife in Atlantic Highlands on Friday, according Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

Dylan Rieger, of the Belford section of the township, was driving eastbound on Route 36 just before 8 p.m. on March 8, when his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo struck 60-year-old John Grogan and 59-year-old Barbara Grogan, Gramiccioni said.

The husband and wife had been trying to cross the intersection of Route 36 and Grand Avenue. Rieger was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigation is urged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police at 732-291-1212.

​ More from New Jersey 101.5: