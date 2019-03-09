Couple killed crossing NJ Route 36, police say

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A husband and wife were fatally struck by a car on Route 36 in Monmouth County Friday night, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

MOnmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said John Grogan, 60, and his spouse, Barbara Grogan, 59, of Atlantic Highlands were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo as they crossed the intersection with Grand Avenue in Atlantic Highlands around 8 p.m.

The driver, Dylan Rieger, 27, of Belford remained at the scene and was not injured.

No charges have yet been filed in the case pending an investigation.

No additional details about the circumstances of the crash or the identities of the deceased were disclosed.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Gramiccioni asked any witnesses to the crash to call the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police at 732-291-1212.

