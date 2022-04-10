LAKEWOOD — A Manchester man is accused of going on a violent crime spree Friday that left four victims hospitalized, including an Orthodox Jewish man.

27-year-old Dion Marsh faces three counts each of attempted homicide and bias intimidation, among other charges. Marsh was arrested at his home Friday night.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the attacks as at least one of the victims was Orthodox Jewish. Lakewood is one of New Jersey's fastest-growing communities thanks in large part to its rapidly expanding Orthodox Jewish population.

In a statement, the ADL noted the suspect "is said to have made antisemitic remarks upon arrest."

“I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself," ADL NJ/NY Regional Director Scott Richman said. "More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region."

Ambulance responds to scene of a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 Ambulance responds to scene of a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Rabbi David Levy, director of the American Jewish Committee's NJ office, also spoke out on the attacks. Levy called it "horrifying" to see Orthodox Jews again attacked for their faith.

We appreciate the swift response from law enforcement to bring the attacker to justice. At the same time, New Jersey recently reported a record-high number of bias incidents for the third straight year," Levy said. "Jews suffered the highest number of religiously biased attacks. This must stop. Jews in New Jersey should not have to live in fear."

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Marsh was "acting alone." A timeline from prosecutors showed the four attacks took place over an eight-hour period.

Lakewood police first responded to a carjacking at Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street at around 1:15 p.m. Friday. They determined a man, later identified as Marsh, attacked the driver of a Toyota Camry and drove off with the car.

Prior reports said the victim was punched in his face and dragged from his car. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Car involved in a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 Car involved in a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Several hours passed before the next call to the police.

Then at around 6 p.m., a pedestrian was struck near Central and Carlton Avenues. The investigation revealed Marsh hit this victim with the stolen car, prosecutors said. The victim was taken to a hospital in Neptune and was in stable condition.

Marsh is accused of hitting another pedestrian walking on Pine Circle Drive just an hour later. This time, Marsh got out of the car to stab the victim, according to prosecutors.

The Lakewood Scoop has identified the victim as Tzvi Aryeh. Marsh reportedly asked Aryeh if he was alright, then stabbed him in the chest with a serrated kitchen knife.

Aryeh was in critical condition, prosecutors said Saturday. His condition has since improved and he is reportedly awake and able to speak.

Prosecutors said Marsh ended his spree by using the stolen Camry to hit one more pedestrian on Galassi Court. The victim was also in critical but stable condition.

Marsh is currently being held at Ocean County Jail.

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey