🔴 A Vineland man is charged with vehicular homicide for a 2021 crash

🔴 The motorcycle crash killed his passenger, a mother of three kids

🔴 Prosecutors said the man was drunk

ATLANTIC CITY — A Vineland man is accused of getting on his motorcycle after drinking and causing a crash that killed a mother of three.

Joseph Melini, 50, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide for the Oct. 30, 2021 crash, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Melini and a woman riding passenger on his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling through Atlantic City when they crashed around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Delaware Avenue just before the road turns into Absecon Boulevard near Mediterranean Avenue.

Both Melini and the woman, 36-year-old Naisha Peterson, were thrown from the Harley. First responders found the Mays Landing woman dead at the scene while Melini was taken to the hospital.

Investigators found that Melini was drunk at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.

Peterson was a mother of three children including a daughter and two sons, her obituary stated.

