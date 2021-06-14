WESTAMPTON — Four teen girls sleeping in a motel were alarmed to see a man standing in their room very early last Wednesday morning, according to township police.

William Wise, 54, now faces multiple charges stemming from the incident in which he molested sleeping teens at the Red Roof Inn at 2015 Burlington Mount Holly Road, police said.

At about 4:30 a.m., Westampton police responded to a report involving the girls, ages 17 and 18 and all from Utah, who were staying one night on the second floor of the hotel.

The teens were recent high school graduates, traveling in a group on a two-week nationwide religious history tour, according to police.

Reviewing hotel surveillance video, officers immediately recognized Wise, who has a last known address in the Sicklerville section of Winslow, but has been a long-term resident of the hotel.

Police found Wise in a different room at the hotel and further review of surveillance video showed that he had first entered the teens’ room for a few minutes, before exiting.

Footage then showed Wise returning a couple minutes later and remaining inside the room for just over 15 minutes before running out and into the hallway, police said.

After consultation with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Wise was charged with burglary and two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment by offensive touching.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...