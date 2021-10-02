NJ man admits brutalizing woman in road-rage that ended in crash

A Ewing man has admitted attacking a woman in Jackson after a road-rage incident.

Michael Mahan, 38, pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault, terroristic threats, DWI and eluding in the May 8 attack.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said his office is recommending up to eight years in prison when Mahan is sentenced Nov. 19 in Superior Court.

Mahan had followed a woman home on May 8 where outside the residence he held a knife to her neck, cut her face, threatened to kill her and punched her in the face.

When a neighbor intervened and called 911, Mahan fled the area only to be spotted by Jackson police who tried to pull him over on Toms River Road.

The pursuit was called off as Mahan drove at a high rate of speed, which led to him crashing into another vehicle on West Veterans Highway while trying to turn.

He then crashed into another vehicle, forcing it off the road.

Mahan's vehicle traveled another 500 feet before becoming disabled. He was then arrested.

Mahan was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood for investigators to secure a blood sample to determine whether he was operating the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and laboratory results from the blood draw later confirmed that his blood-alcohol level was .14 – nearly twice the legal limit.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the two vehicles struck by Mahan were treated at the scene for minor injuries.