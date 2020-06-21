NJ man accused of stabbing death at home with 2 young kids there

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A 21-year-old township man is accused of stabbing another man to death this weekend while two young children were in the residence, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp announced Sunday.

Edilson D. Trejo has been charged with second degree manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children, Knapp said.

Police responded Saturday morning just before 6 a.m. to the Parsippany Road apartment where Trejo lives, and found the body of a 35-year-old man, according to the prosecutor.

The man, whose identity was not released as of Sunday night, appeared to have multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Knapp said after a verbal fight, Trejo stabbed the man repeatedly, then took a shower and put on fresh clothes before leaving the apartment.

He also said it was believed that two children under the age of 10 were in the residence at the time of the incident. Police did not immediately disclose whether the children were related to either man.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police found Trejo shortly after the initial report was received Saturday morning.

Trejo also has been charged with two counts of weapons possession and hindering his own apprehension.

He was being held in Morris County Jail pending a first court appearance.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or Parsippany-Troy Hills Police at 973-263-4300.

