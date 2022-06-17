NJ man arrested with 14 firearms, 100K rounds of ammo at home

ROXBURY — A 33-year-old man is facing more than two dozen charges after police seized an arsenal and illegal drugs from his home, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Erik Vandevelde, of Landing in Roxbury Township, was arrested on June 8 after being found with more than a dozen firearms, over 100,000 rounds of ammunition and 100 high-capacity magazines, Carroll said.

Of those weapons, there were what prosecutors described as four assault-style firearms, two rifles, two shotguns, two handguns, a revolver, a pistol and two air rifles.

Officers also recovered LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine and more than 6 ounces of marijuana.

The response involved members of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Vandevelde was charged with 14 counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as a variety of other illegal weapons and drug charges.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

