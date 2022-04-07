NJ mall gives pet photo opps with Easter Bunny

Are people with money even crazier when it comes to their dogs than folks of lesser means? After all there was Paris Hilton who walked around with Tinkerbell the Chihuahua which she treated like a Louis Vuitton accessory. Then there’s this thing that just happened at The Mall at Short Hills.

Monday the high-end mall held for the first time ever a photo session with Easter Bunny just for pets. It’s called Bunny Paws and it raised money for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison.

Of course, pet owners ate it up like a Rottweiler eating up a cow hoof. Why?

Because people are crazy when it comes to their dogs. Take for example a recent survey of dog owners by OnePoll for PuppySpot. It found a lot of silly things. Such as 30% of dog owners have a stroller in which they take their pooch for a ride. 72% say bringing their dog home was one of the happiest days of their lives.

And 69% said they considered their dog to be their best friend.

So this got us talking on the Deminski & Doyle Show. Just how nutty were owners about their dogs? We asked five questions to find out.

One, would that best friend thing hold up in a hardened northeastern state like New Jersey?

50% said yes, their dog was literally their best friend. Good luck having your dog bail you out of lockup at 3 a.m..

Do people take their dogs with them on errands even if not necessarily into the store? A staggering 100% said yes.

How about letting the dog sleep in their bed with them? 66% do that.

Another 66% celebrate the dog’s birthday every year.

Finally, we asked, and were nauseated by some of the descriptive stories, do you let your dog lick your face? 83% allow it.

I’d write more, but I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

