NJ Lottery sales drop, still top $3.6B – here’s what you bought

TRENTON – New Jersey Lottery sales and its contribution to the state dropped over the last year, and the agency would be in a bit of a financial pickle if not for unclaimed prizes.

Sales declined 1.3% in fiscal 2022, by around $50 million to $3.634 billion. But Lottery Director James Carey called it an “exceptionally well-done year” with the second-high sales ever – and said comparisons to fiscal 2021 are tough.

“FY21 was an extraordinary year because people had fewer options to spend their entertainment dollars with COVID being at its peak,” Carey said at the Lottery Commission’s July 21 monthly meeting.

Lottery sales in fiscal 2021 were up almost 15%, after being down almost 8% in 2020.

Profits from the lottery have gone into the public workers’ pension funds since a 2017 law, offsetting the amount that would ordinarily come from state budget appropriations. That contribution also went down slightly to $1.074 billion, according to the lottery’s initial, unaudited figures.

“It’s the fifth year in row that we’ve contributed more than $1 billion, every year since 2018,” Carey said.

The contribution equals 29.57% of sales – which doesn’t meet the legal requirement of returning at least 30% to the state. Carey said it will increase after unclaimed prizes and unspent money from the lottery’s budget are added in after the auditing process.

“We also fully expect and are 100% confident that we will achieve the 30% ratio when the additional funds are added to the contribution.”

The audit will also determine how much of an incentive payment will be paid to Northstar, the lottery’s sales and marketing vendor. Carey said the company did meet its performance target.

Here’s how the New Jersey Lottery got to $3.634 billion in sales last year, all numbers approximate: