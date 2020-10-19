It’s gotten to the point where we are powerless to decide what we wanna do to take care of ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First we were told to stay home. Then we’re told to wear masks. Next we’ll be told to take a vaccine. Freedoms are being stripped away from us little by little, and many people are wondering if there is any recourse whatsoever.

There are so many people who are tired of hearing the myth that masks do anything to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. But now that it has become “executive order” all over the land, we are all supposed to lay down and accept it, whether we like it or not.

And this can go on until the end of time if we don’t do something about it. Just like mandatory flu shots for kids, the government telling me I have to wear a mask is the government telling me the best way to take care of my own body. And that is sickening. That should be completely up to me. A group called New Jersey Freedom is all about “bodily autonomy."

Their website defines bodily autonomy as “the right to self governance over one’s own body without external influence or coercion.” It is generally considered to be a fundamental human right.

Unfortunately, those rights will be threatened more than they already have been come this Thursday morning, Oct. 22. The Senate Judiciary committee is meeting to review legislation that makes failure to wear a mask upon entry into a store with posted signage a violation subject to fine, during period of public emergency, which of course with this governor is forever.

I’m not sure how much progress a group like this can make toward protecting our freedoms. But at least they’re there, and at least they’re speaking up. If you’d like to get involved, please go to their website nj4freedom.com.