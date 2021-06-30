NJ juror fined $11K for researching evidence during trial

A juror in a federal case was held in contempt of court and fined $11,227 after conducting internet research on evidence in his case, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Although Judge Robert B. Kugler instructed the jury repeatedly verbally and in writing not to conduct research of any kind, Juror #7, a man from Burlington County, looked up evidence presented in the case during a recess, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

The juror shared the information with others during deliberations, which led to a mistrial being declared. The amount of the fine represents the court’s costs associated with empaneling the jury for the new trial.

A copy of the Order to Show Cause in the case posted by the Law and Crime website identifies the juror as a member of the jury for the trial of Kevin Ruiz-Quezada. He was charged with assaulting an ICE officer in December 2017.

The documents do not indicate what specific information the juror looked up.

