NJ officially observes Juneteenth on June 16 — What’s open and closed
New Jersey will celebrate Juneteenth on June 16 instead of June 19, which is when the holiday is federally commemorated.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure in September 2020 designating the third Friday each June as a state and public holiday. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a measure designating June 19 as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth memorializes the day of long-awaited freedom of enslaved Black Americans.
State offices will be closed on June 16, affecting services at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. On June 19, mail service from the U.S. Postal Service will be impacted.
Closed on June 16:
- State courts – But open for emergent matters only
- Motor Vehicle Commission
- Public schools: closed on either day – refer to your district’s schedule
Closed on June 19:
- New Jersey U.S. District Court
- Banks – refer to your institution's schedule
- United States Postal Service – there will be no delivery service, with the exception of Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Sunday/Holiday Same Day Package Delivery.
- Financial markets
- Public schools: closed on either day – refer to your district’s schedule
Open on both days:
- UPS
- FedEx
- NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA are all operating on a normal, weekday schedule
- Uniformed emergency services will operate as usual
