NJ officially observes Juneteenth on June 16 — What’s open and closed

New Jersey will celebrate Juneteenth on June 16 instead of June 19, which is when the holiday is federally commemorated.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure in September 2020 designating the third Friday each June as a state and public holiday. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a measure designating June 19 as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth memorializes the day of long-awaited freedom of enslaved Black Americans.

State offices will be closed on June 16, affecting services at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. On June 19, mail service from the U.S. Postal Service will be impacted.

Dawon Baker carries a sign to round up marchers from the University of Colorado to take part in a parade to mark Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Denver. Several events were being staged around the Mile High City as well as nationwide to commemorate June 19, 1865, when African-Americans in Texas learned of their freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Closed on June 16:

State courts – But open for emergent matters only

Motor Vehicle Commission

Public schools: closed on either day – refer to your district’s schedule

Closed on June 19:

New Jersey U.S. District Court

Banks – refer to your institution's schedule

United States Postal Service – there will be no delivery service, with the exception of Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Sunday/Holiday Same Day Package Delivery.

Financial markets

Public schools: closed on either day – refer to your district’s schedule

A person reaches for a celebrate Juneteenth sign during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in East Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Open on both days:

UPS

FedEx

NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA are all operating on a normal, weekday schedule

Uniformed emergency services will operate as usual

