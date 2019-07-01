Looking for something to do this long holiday weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Jul 6, 2019

Asbury Park Boardwalk

3rd & 4th Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Jul 7, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Jul 7, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

4th of July Weekend Celebration

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City will host a Block Party. A variety of patriotic events during the 4th of July Block Party. In addition, a DJ will entertain customers as they Pick a Duck from the Duck Pond, Spin the Prize Wheel for Tanger prizes or stop in the Photo Booth for a fun photos! Prizes will be feature a patriotic theme - red, white & blue! A center wide sidewalk sale will also take place the entire weekend.

Jul 4, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City

2014 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Independence Day Parade

Celebrate the Stars and Stripes with a festive display of floats at the annual Downtown Hammonton Fourth of July parade.

Jul 4, 2019

Downtown

Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037

4th of July Parade

Come out and celebrate our Nations' birth! Historic Smithville has the largest Fourth of July parade in all of New Jersey. The parade will start at 9 am with an expected 10,000 people to line the parade route. If you are interested in participating in the Fourth of July Parade you must preregister, more information is given our website. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, paddle boats, and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Jul 4, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Fireworks & Fan Appreciation Night

Enjoy the free fireworks display following the races. Head over to the any concession stand, the cafe or Victory Terrace for $1 concession items: hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, soda, $2 Bud/Bud Light draft also available at all locations discount prices available from 7-11 pm only.

Jul 6, 2019

Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

CAMDEN COUNTY

4th of July Celebration at Diggerland

July 4th come out to America’s Only Construction Amusement Park! Experience our First week of Car Crush Thursdays! Thursdays at 3pm watch a live car crush at our Diggerland XL course. Parents/adults, sign up from opening til 12 for your chance to be the car crusher of the day! (must be 18+, one entry per person per week, cannot win more than once through the extent of promotion.) Mascot Meet and Greets with D-Rex & Daisy. Storytime with D-Rex at 1:45pm. Diggerland’s Parade of Machines. Dance Party with DJ. First 50 kids get a voucher for a FREE Bomb Pop. Festive Decorations. Get Discounted Tickets, Memberships and XL Experiences: Buy Now!

Jul 4, 2019

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08901

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Downtown Wildwood 80’s Dance Band Concert Weekend

The 80's Dance Band Concert Weekend takes place Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 and will include a DJ, live band, food trucks, local and artisan vendors, FREE family and kid's activities, as well as wine and craft beer tastings and sales in the garden/tent area. Be sure to visit the great Downtown Wildwood shops, bars and restaurants while you're here!

Jul 6, 2019

Bynre Plaza

3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

ESSEX

Montclair July 4th Parade

Montclair's 69th annual Independence Day Parade promises a host of outstanding performances and live entertainment. The parade is followed by a fun Family Picnic in Edgemont Park and a spectacular fireworks display in the evening at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University.

Jul 4, 2019

Bloomfield & S. Fullerton Aves., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUDSON COUNTY

50 Star Fire Show Featuring Pitbull & Akon

The largest Independence Day celebration in the tristate area is back at Exchange Place in Jersey City for its sixth year – and you don’t want to miss it!! On Thursday, July 4 from 12:00 – 10:00 pm, please join us for an afternoon filled with local eats, carnival amusements, kid’s activities, with an evening capped by a stunning fireworks display by the world-famous Fireworks by Grucci. ENTERTAINMENT: Throughout afternoon and into the evening, spectators can anticipate musical performances and live entertainment at the mainstage, featuring the event's headliner Pitbull (AKA Mr. Worldwide!). Jersey City’s own Akon will also be joining us in celebration of his new album, dropping this summer!

Jul 4, 2019

Exchange Place

1 Exchange Pl., Jersey City, NJ 07311

MERCER COUNTY

Blueberry Bash

Wander through our Pick-Your-Own blueberry bushes; relax on a wagon ride around the farm. Pony rides, music and lots of tasty blueberry treats - blueberry muffins, blueberry cobbler, and blueberry salsa! Adults visit the tasting room for a sample of our award winning Harvest Blues wine. Everyone will enjoy Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theater, Saturday and Sunday. Children will be enthralled with the lively songs and adventures of these characters. Get in the spirit by entering your favorite recipe in the juried Blueberry Bash Bake-off, with categories for children and adults. Contest rules will be available at the farm store. The prize winners will receive Terhune Orchards Gift Certificate good for any purchase in the farm store. Admission to the festival area is $10. Parking is available. For more information call or visit the website.

Jul 6, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

July 4th Jubilee at Morven

Free to the Public with Many New Features this year! Every year, in honor of Independence Day, Morven hosts a FREE event to celebrate our American heritage at the home-turned-museum of Richard Stockton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Jul 4, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Bug Hunting

Explore the bug world of the Abbott Marshlands. With sweep nets, bug boxes and other tools of the trade, we’ll take a close look at these amazing animals before releasing them back to nature.

Jul 6, 2019

Tulpehaking Nature Center

157 Westcott Avenue, Hamilton, NJ 08610

MONMOUTH COUNTY

OceanFest

On its 29th anniversary, OceanFest will turn New Jersey's favorite Promenade into a explosive 4th of July celebration. The event will host live entertainment, music, delicious foods, craft vendors and summer activities, including a master sand-sculpting exhibition. OceanFest is New Jersey's longest and largest fireworks display! This is an event in Long Branch not to be missed. 10 am - 10 pm.

Jul 4, 2019

Oceanfront Promenade

1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch, NJ 07740

Melting Pot Festival

Join us for this SPECIAL one-day Patriotic Celebration that will feature an antique flag exhibit, live music, food, craft vendors, patriotic pet & stroller parade, entertainment, beer/wine tent and more! An interactive exhibit at the Row House featuring historic "Travel Trunks" and Quilts from the Allaire collection.

Jul 6, 2019

Historic Allaire Village

4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ 07727

MORRIS COUNTY

Blueberry Festival

Bring the family and celebrate with: Delicious Blueberry Treats made with Our Own Local Blueberries including Blueberry Shortcake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Pie, Blueberry Ice Cream and more!Scenic Hayrides to our Blueberry Patch for pick-your-own Blueberries! Enjoy lots of Family Fun Activities (Pony Rides, Tractor Train Rides, Moon Bounce, Hay Wagon Rides, Corn Kingdom, Sunflower Maze and much more). Something for the whole family!

Jul 6, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Visit Morristown for the annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence presented by costumed reenactors from Morristown National Historical Park. FREE. Rain or shine.

Jul 4, 2019

Park Pl., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Lavallette Patriotic Bike Parade

Celebrate the 4th of July by dressing up your bike, scooter, or wagon and riding down the Lavallette boardwalk! Patriotic tattoos and face painting at the finish line.

Jul 4, 2019

Boardwalk

President Ave., Lavallette, NJ 08735

Craft Day by the Bay

Harvey Cedars Craft Day by the Bay presents vendors from all over the Eastern Seaboard as well as local crafters and artists at beautiful Sunset Park. Enjoy a stroll along the bayfront as you shop among the large selection of handmade wares. The longest continuing craft show on all of Long Beach Island. Something for everyone, young and old alike.

Jul 6, 2019

Sunset Park

3 W. Salem Ave., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Little Falls 4th of July Street Fair

Join us on 4th of July for live music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 125 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, and more. A special section with craft exhibitors and artists. Many local merchants and civic organizations will be participating. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play!

Jul 4, 2019

Main St. & Stevens Ave., Little Falls, NJ 07424