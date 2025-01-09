NJ job seekers: This is the best day in 2025 to submit a resume

Just like relationships breaking up after the holidays, it might also be the best time to move on from a job and find a new career path.

It’s long been said couples often wait until after the holidays to file for divorce. The pressure of being around family or getting through one last Christmas for the kids is high. Turns out companies have their reasons for waiting out the holidays before bringing new blood into their workforce.

Resume.io did a nationwide survey of 3,000 hiring managers and they not only found out that January is a very popular time for businesses to bring in new workers, but they even determined state by state which exact date gives you the best chance of getting your resume and application the most attention.

Before we reveal New Jersey’s best target date, here’s the breakdown of what mindset companies are in after the new year. 36% are actively searching for new employees in sort of a “New Year, New Team” frame of mind. 38% are almost there but are first in a shuffling mode where they’re reassessing and possibly reassigning existing workers before hiring begins.

Between the two, that’s 74% of businesses either actively looking to hire or about to look. So January in general is a good time to apply.

But they say timing is everything and it’s no different here. Their research shows just a few days off one way or the other can work for you or against you. For example, in Utah, Delaware, and Wyoming the optimal day to submit your resume, January 8, has already passed.

But if you’re in New Jersey and want new work, the best day to submit your resume is on Wednesday, January 15. That same survey shows a whopping 67% of managers will mark it for later review and that they will follow through.

21% will review it right away no matter how busy they are. So already you’re at an 88% attention rate. This time of year only 8% of managers mark resumes for later review and then fail to follow up and only 4% discard it entirely.

These are great odds. So remember if you want the best chance at finding new employment in 2025 jump on it to land a resume on their desks on January 15.

