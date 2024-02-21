NJ man, seen at Jan. 6 riot with name on coat, arrested 3 years later

⚫ Another NJ arrest on Jan. 6 charges

Another New Jersey man has been arrested on federal charges three years after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Coppotelli, of Toms River, was tracked down by an embroidered work jacket he was wearing on Jan. 6, 2021 — bearing his family’s company name and phone number, according to a complaint filed by federal prosecutors.

According to federal prosecutors, the 27-year-old Coppotelli entered the Capitol building as part of the throngs of rioters that pushed past police barriers and up the stairs.

He exited through a broken window about 12 minutes later, according to the complaint.

After working for his family's construction company, Coppotelli also launched a new career as a real estate agent, according to an online work profile.

If convicted of the four misdemeanor counts — which include entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and illegally demonstrating on Capitol grounds — he could face up to a year in prison.

Earlier this month, a South Jersey man was arrested for the Jan. 6, 2021 involvement at the Capitol.

A Sewell man was sentenced Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder. Michael Krill Jr. was sentenced to nine months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

