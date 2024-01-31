NJ man, seen on frontlines of Jan. 6 attack, arrested 3 years later

⚫ NJ man arrested three years after Jan. 6 insurrection

A 40-year-old Burlington County man accused of being on the frontlines of the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested three years later.

Lee A. Giobbie, of Easthampton, is accused of pushing past police into the Capitol via the Rotunda Doors on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators said he can be heard at various times yelling through a bullhorn, including “Stop the steal” “move the gates” and "We need something to break the door down.”

Giobbie faced felony offenses of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, as federal prosecutors said video and photo evidence shows him among the violent Trump-supporting crowd that day. NBC News shared an online copy of the federal complaint filed against Giobbie.

He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

A confidential tip to the FBI prompted the identification of Giobbie, as the informant shared photos from Giobbie’s apparent personal Facebook profile, as well as a work profile and a work website.

At least some of the submitted photos, included in the federal complaint, show Giobbie wearing a green knit Eagles hat, matching his likeness as seen in open source video from the insurrection.

The federal court documents also featured images used on a workplace website and a Facebook work profile by Giobbie, a certified financial planner and wealth advisor based in Haddon Heights.

Requests for comment from Giobbie's attorney and the company he works for were not immediately answered on Wednesday.

In the three years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged nationwide for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Of them, roughly 40 were New Jersey residents or have ties to the state.

That includes more than 440 people facing a felony charge of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

